Qualiance International traded at Rs 236.10 on the NSE, a 85.91% premium to the issue price of Rs 127.

The scrip was listed at Rs 224.90, a 77.09% premium to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 236.10 and a low of Rs 214.05. About 19.77 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Qualiance International's IPO was subscribed 426.78 times. The issue opened for bidding on 4 September 2026 and it closed on 8 September 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 120 to Rs 127 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 25,43,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilise the net proceeds funding the capital expenditure requirements of our company towards setting up a new manufacturing facility at Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu and general corporate purposes. Ahead of the IPO, Qualiance International on 4 September 2026, raised Rs 12.81 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 10.09 lakh shares at Rs 127 each to 6 anchor investors. Qualiance International designs, engineers, manufactures and exports performance garments for institutional, government and brand clients across Europe, including Switzerland, and North America, including the US. Its portfolio includes military and police uniforms, tactical and protective outerwear, high-visibility workwear, weather-resistant clothing and performance activewear. The company holds a Two Star Export House status from the Government of India and had 255 payroll employees as of 30 June 2026.