NSE SME RFBL Flexi Pack IPO ends with 20.45 times subscription

The offer received bids for 14.44 crore shares as against 70.65 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of RFBL Flexi Pack received bids for 14,44,92,000 shares as against 70,65,000 on offer. The issue was subscribed 20.45 times.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) bid for 4,47,81,000 shares, Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) for 5,18,01,000 shares, while individual investors (IND category bidding for 2 lots) placed bids for 4,79,10,000 shares.

The issue opened for bidding on 12 May 2026 and it closed on 14 May 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 47 to Rs 50 per share. The equity shares will list on NSEs SME platform.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 70,65,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to meet capital expenditure requirements, funding working capital requirements and General corporate purposes. RFBL Flexi Pack is primarily engaged in the manufacturing and trading of printed multilayer flexible packaging materials, such as plastic film rolls and pouches, which are predominantly used for packaging applications across various industries. The company also trades in woven fabric packaging materials, polyester laminated films, and other types of films. Scrap generated from business operations is further sold to other business entities for processing and reuse. The company operates under a business-to-business (B2B) model, catering to clients requiring high-quality and customized packaging solutions. It specializes in the production of multilayer plastic films using advanced manufacturing techniques to meet diverse packaging requirements.

Key raw materials used in the production process include plastic films such as cast polypropylene (CPP) films, cast polyethylene (CPE) films, BOPP films, metallized films, and laminated films, along with specialized adhesives and inks. These materials are sourced from a network of reliable and reputed suppliers. The companys products are engineered to ensure durability, moisture resistance, and superior barrier properties, making them suitable for a wide range of packaging applications. As of 30 November 2025, RFBL Flexi Pack had 9 employees on its payroll, including management personnel. The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 69.66 crore and net profit of Rs 3.83 crore for the period ended 30 November 2025.