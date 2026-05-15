NSE SME Simca Advertising's market debut misses the spotlight

Simca Advertising traded at Rs 161.90 on the NSE, a discount of 11.53% compared with the issue price of Rs 183.

The scrip was listed at Rs 156, a 14.75% discount to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently up 3.78% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 163.80 and a low of Rs 148.20. About 13.57 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Simca Advertising's IPO was subscribed 76.22 times. The issue opened for bidding on 08 May 2026 and it closed on 12 May 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 174 to Rs 183 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 31,71,600 equity shares. The company intends to utilise the net proceeds for the purchase and installation of LED (light-emitting diode) screens; funding for strategic collaboration with Capital World Media Services Private (CWM) for monetization of 20 LED digital advertising screens; funding our incremental working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. Ahead of the IPO, Simca Advertising, on 7 May 2026, raised Rs 8.03 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 4,39,200 lakh shares at Rs 183 per share to 4 anchor investors. Simca Advertising provides out-of-home (OOH) advertising services primarily across Mumbai and Maharashtra. The company offers advertising solutions such as hoardings, gantries, bus panels, bus shelters, kiosks, utilities and vinyl signage, helping brands reach audiences in public spaces. It also provides media planning, location selection and end-to-end campaign execution services tailored to clients marketing objectives and budgets. As of 31 December 2025, the company had a total of 31 employees.