NSE SME Sundrex Oil Company sputters on debut

Sundrex Oil Company was trading at Rs 65.40 on the NSE, a 23.95% discount to the issue price of Rs 86.

The stock listed at Rs 68.80, a 20% discount to the IPO price, and is currently down 5% over the listing price. It touched a high of Rs 68.80 and a low of Rs 65.40, with 16,000 shares traded on the exchange.

Sundrex Oil Company's IPO was subscribed 1.50 times. The issue opened for bidding on 22 December 2025 and it closed on 24 December 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 81 to Rs 86 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 37,50,400 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to meet working capital expenses, to meet capital expenditure, for prepayment and repayment of all or a portion of certain secured and unsecured loan, general corporate purposes and to meet the offer-related expenses. Sundrex Oil Company manufactures and wholesales lubricants, greases, and related industrial products across India, catering to both B2B and B2C customers. Its revenue is overwhelmingly B2B-driven, contributing about 99% of total sales, with the B2C segment accounting for the remaining 1%. The companys portfolio spans industrial and automotive lubricants, transformer oils, metalworking fluids, bituminous products, and other specialised formulations. As of 30 June 2025, the company employed approximately 73 people across various levels of the organization.