Value 360 Communications traded at Rs 82.30 on the NSE, a discount of 16.02% compared with the issue price of Rs 98.

The scrip was listed at Rs 78.40, a 20% discount to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 82.30 and a low of Rs 74.50. About 15.20 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Value 360 Communications' was subscribed 1.18 times. The issue opened for bidding on 4 May 2026 and closed on 6 May 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 95 to Rs 98 per equity share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 38,29,200 equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 4,24,800 equity shares by existing shareholders. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding working capital requirements to support strategic growth initiatives, capital expenditure on infrastructure and advanced technology for expansion into content production, prepayment or repayment of certain outstanding borrowings, investment in influencer marketing platform Irida Interactive (ClanConnect) to increase ownership and support a potential acquisition, and for general corporate purposes. Value 360 Communications is an integrated marketing and public relations firm offering services such as investor relations, crisis communication, reputation management, digital PR and campaign management. The company follows an asset-light business model with revenue from retainer-based and project-based assignments. It has a team of over 180 professionals across three offices in India and serves clients including Kia, AB InBev, Experion and CashKaro. As of 31 January 2026, the company had a total workforce of 242 employees.