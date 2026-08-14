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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NTC Industries consolidated net profit rises 7.94% in the June 2026 quarter

NTC Industries consolidated net profit rises 7.94% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 6:12 PM IST
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Sales decline 13.39% to Rs 21.21 crore

Net profit of NTC Industries rose 7.94% to Rs 6.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 13.39% to Rs 21.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 24.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales21.2124.49 -13 OPM %31.1223.40 -PBDT8.497.94 7 PBT8.127.56 7 NP6.125.67 8

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 6:12 PM IST

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