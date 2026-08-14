NTC Industries consolidated net profit rises 7.94% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 13.39% to Rs 21.21 croreNet profit of NTC Industries rose 7.94% to Rs 6.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 13.39% to Rs 21.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 24.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales21.2124.49 -13 OPM %31.1223.40 -PBDT8.497.94 7 PBT8.127.56 7 NP6.125.67 8
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