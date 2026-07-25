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NTPC consolidated net profit rises 11.82% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 25 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 7.81% to Rs 50740.96 crore

Net profit of NTPC rose 11.82% to Rs 6721.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6010.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.81% to Rs 50740.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 47064.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales50740.9647064.35 8 OPM %31.9926.73 -PBDT14393.3912352.06 17 PBT9159.697765.06 18 NP6721.056010.60 12

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First Published: Jul 25 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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