NTPC consolidated net profit rises 11.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.81% to Rs 50740.96 crore

Net profit of NTPC rose 11.82% to Rs 6721.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6010.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.81% to Rs 50740.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 47064.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.50740.9647064.3531.9926.7314393.3912352.069159.697765.066721.056010.60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News