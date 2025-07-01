NTPC Green declares commercial operation of additional 32.8 MW at Khavda Solar Energy Project

NTPC Green Energy announced that consequent upon successful commissioning, the second part capacity of 32.8 MW out of 300 MW Khavda Solar Energy Project at Khavda, Bhuj, Gujarat under 450 MW Hybrid Tranche-V Project of NTPC Renewable Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy, is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 00:00 Hrs. of 30 June 2025.

The first part capacity of 142.2 MW of aforesaid Solar Energy Project has already been declared on commercial operation w.e.f. 28 June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News