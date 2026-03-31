NTPC Green Energy (subsidiary of NTPC) announced the declaration of commercial operations of the following projects of its wholly owned subsidiary NTPC Renewable Energy:

(i) The twelfth and the last part capacity of 78.02 MW out of 1255 MW Khavda-I Solar PV Project located in Gujarat, w.e.f. 31 March 2026.

(ii) The sixth part capacity of 90 MW out of 1200 MW Khavda-II Solar PV Project located in Gujarat, 31 March 2026.

The current commercial capacity of NTPC Green Energy Group stands at 9,907.68 MW and the total installed capacity at 10,075.70 MW.

With this, the total installed capacity of NTPC group stands at 89,057 MW and commercial capacity at 87,977 MW.