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NTPC Green Energy adds 50 MW commercial capacity of solar in Rajasthan

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Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 7:16 PM IST
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NTPC Green Energy announced that the third part capacity of 50 MW Solar Capacity out of cumulative 150 MW Solar component, as part of 100 MW RE Round The Clock (RTC) project capacity located in Rajasthan of Project Eleven Renewable Power, a step-down subsidiary of our joint venture ONGC NTPC Green, is declared on commercial operation w.e.f. 00:00 hrs of 31 July 2026.

The current commercial capacity of NTPC Green Energy group stands at 10,786.56 MW. With the addition of this capacity, the total installed capacity of the NTPC Green Energy group will increase to 10,836.56 MW.

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 7:16 PM IST

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