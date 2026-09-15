Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NTPC Green Energy adds 6.3 MW commercial capacity at Kutch
NTPC Green Energy announced that the second part capacity of 6.3 MW of Vanki Wind Energy project located at Nakharatna, Kutch, Gujarat of NTPC Renewable Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy, is declared on commercial operations with effect from 00:00 hrs of 13 September 2026.

The current commercial capacity of NTPC Green Energy group stands at 10,836.56 MW. With this addition of the above, the total installed capacity of the NTPC Green Energy group will increase to 10,842.86 MW.

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First Published: Sep 15 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

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