NTPC Green Energy adds 62.5 MW commercial capacity of solar projects in Rajasthan

Further, Second part capacity of 50 MW (Cumulative 200 MW) of 300 MW Solar Project located in Rajasthan of Project Sixteen Renewable Power, a step-down subsidiary of our joint venture ONGC NTPC Green, is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 00:00 hrs of 15 May 2026.
With this, the current commercial capacity of the NTPC Green Energy group stands at 10,453.90 MW and the total installed capacity will increase to 10,516.40 MW.
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