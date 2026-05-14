Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NTPC Green Energy adds 62.5 MW commercial capacity of solar projects in Rajasthan

NTPC Green Energy adds 62.5 MW commercial capacity of solar projects in Rajasthan

Image
Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 6:07 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
NTPC Green Energy announced that Second part capacity of 12.5 MW (Cumulative 100 MW) of 150 MW Solar Project located in Rajasthan of Project Eleven Renewable Power, a step-down subsidiary of its joint venture ONGC NTPC Green, is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 00:00 hrs of 15 May 2026.

Further, Second part capacity of 50 MW (Cumulative 200 MW) of 300 MW Solar Project located in Rajasthan of Project Sixteen Renewable Power, a step-down subsidiary of our joint venture ONGC NTPC Green, is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 00:00 hrs of 15 May 2026.

With this, the current commercial capacity of the NTPC Green Energy group stands at 10,453.90 MW and the total installed capacity will increase to 10,516.40 MW.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

UCO Bank announces change in nominee director

Larsen & Toubro partners with France-based Exail

Tilaknagar Industries arm receives govt. approval to commence production of its expanded facility

Bajel Projects bags order for 400kV Bellary-Davanagere transmission line

Bajel Projects bags order for 765kV AIS Substation Package in Maharashtra

First Published: May 14 2026 | 4:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story