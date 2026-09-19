Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NTPC Green Energy adds 9.45 MW commercial capacity at Kutch, Gujarat

NTPC Green Energy adds 9.45 MW commercial capacity at Kutch, Gujarat

Image
Last Updated : Sep 19 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
NTPC Green Energy announced that the third part capacity of 9.45 MW of Vanki Wind Energy Project located in Nakhatrana, Kutch, Gujarat of NTPC Renewable Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy, is declared on commercial operation w.e.f. 00:00 hrs of 19 September 2026.

The current commercial capacity of NTPC Green Energy Limited group stands at 10,911.08 MW. With the addition of the above, the total installed capacity of the NTPC Green Energy Group will increase to 10,920.53 MW.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mazagon Dock inks MoU for greenfield shipbuilding cluster in Andhra Pradesh

HEG arm bags Rs 217-cr order from Indus Towers

Shilpa Medicare Unit VII inspection ends with one procedural observation

Toyam Sports reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.64 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Hy-Tech Engineers standalone net profit rises 10.84% in the June 2026 quarter

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsRs 25,000 EPF ceilingAdani stocks TodayNestle India stockNSE IPO Day 2Asian Games 2026 LiveWill Tata Sons list?CBFC new film rulesGold Silver Price Today

First Published: Sep 19 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

Next Story