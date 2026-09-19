NTPC Green Energy adds 9.45 MW commercial capacity at Kutch, Gujarat

NTPC Green Energy announced that the third part capacity of 9.45 MW of Vanki Wind Energy Project located in Nakhatrana, Kutch, Gujarat of NTPC Renewable Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy, is declared on commercial operation w.e.f. 00:00 hrs of 19 September 2026.

The current commercial capacity of NTPC Green Energy Limited group stands at 10,911.08 MW. With the addition of the above, the total installed capacity of the NTPC Green Energy Group will increase to 10,920.53 MW.