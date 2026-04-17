NTPC Green Energy announced that 150 MW solar out of the total installed capacity of 300 MW solar power project in Rajasthan of project Sixteen Renewable Power, a step down subsidiary of the company's joint venture ONGC NTPC Green, is declared on commercial operation with effect from 18 April 2026.

With this development, the current commercial capacity of NTPC Green Energy Group stands at 10,126.40 MW. With the addition of the above, the total installed capacity of NTPC Green Energy Group will increase to 10,276.40 MW.