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NTPC Green Energy arm signs Green Ammonia supply pact with SECI

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Last Updated : Mar 31 2026 | 1:16 PM IST
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NTPC Green Energy announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy (NTPC REL), has executed a Green Ammonia Purchase Agreement (GAPA) with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

The agreement involves the supply of 70,000 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) of green ammonia under the SIGHT scheme of the National Green Hydrogen Mission, Government of India.

Under the arrangement, NTPC REL will supply green ammonia to Krishna Phoschem, located at Meghnagar, Madhya Pradesh, with SECI acting as the intermediary procurer. The company stated that the agreement marks a significant milestone in its green hydrogen and green ammonia portfolios and strengthens its commitment toward Indias decarbonization goals.

NTPC Green Energy (NGEL) is a renewable energy company that focuses on undertaking projects through organic and inorganic routes.

The companys consolidated net profit declined by 73.6% to Rs 17.32 crore, despite a 29.3% increase in revenue to Rs 653.29 crore in Q3 FY26 compared to Q3 FY25.

The scrip declined 2.68% to end at Rs 92.46 on the BSE. The stock market will remain closed today on account of Mahavir Jayanti.

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First Published: Mar 31 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

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