NTPC Green Energy arm signs Green Ammonia supply pact with SECI

NTPC Green Energy announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy (NTPC REL), has executed a Green Ammonia Purchase Agreement (GAPA) with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

The agreement involves the supply of 70,000 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) of green ammonia under the SIGHT scheme of the National Green Hydrogen Mission, Government of India.

Under the arrangement, NTPC REL will supply green ammonia to Krishna Phoschem, located at Meghnagar, Madhya Pradesh, with SECI acting as the intermediary procurer. The company stated that the agreement marks a significant milestone in its green hydrogen and green ammonia portfolios and strengthens its commitment toward Indias decarbonization goals.