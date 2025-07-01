Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NTPC Green Energy commissions further 64.7 MW Khavda-I Solar PV Project

NTPC Green Energy commissions further 64.7 MW Khavda-I Solar PV Project

Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
NTPC Green Energy announced that consequent upon successful commissioning, third part capacity of 64.7 MW out of 1255 MW Khavda-I Solar PV Project of NTPC Renewable Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy in Gujarat under CPSU scheme Phase-II Tranche-III, is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 00:00 Hrs. of 30 June 2025.

The first part capacity of 110.25 MW and second part capacity of 146.7 MW of aforesaid Solar PV Project has already been declared on commercial operation w.e.f. 06 June 2025 and 28 June 2025 respectively.

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 1:47 PM IST

