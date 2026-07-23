Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NTPC Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 38.26% in the June 2026 quarter

NTPC Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 38.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 10:50 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 62.72% to Rs 1106.86 crore

Net profit of NTPC Green Energy rose 38.26% to Rs 304.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 220.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 62.72% to Rs 1106.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 680.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1106.86680.21 63 OPM %89.3388.73 -PBDT711.03500.43 42 PBT368.32277.10 33 NP304.84220.48 38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Waaree Renewable Technologies slips after Q1 PAT falls 26% QoQ to Rs 116 crore

India stays resilient despite global uncertainties, says RBI July Bulletin

Rupee trends lower, driven by surging global crude oil prices and a stronger dollar index

Shoppper Stop gains after Q1 net loss narrows to Rs 14 cr

NSE Indices introduces 32% sponsor-level cap for Nifty REITs & Realty index

First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story