NTPC Green Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 106.01, up 1.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.72% in last one year as compared to a 3.63% jump in NIFTY and a 15.16% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

NTPC Green Energy Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 106.01, up 1.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 23851.2. The Sensex is at 75767.34, down 0.13%. NTPC Green Energy Ltd has slipped around 3.5% in last one month.