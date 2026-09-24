NTPC Green Energy Ltd soars 0.23%, gains for fifth straight session

NTPC Green Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 95.64, up 0.23% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 5.98% in last one year as compared to a 6.9% jump in NIFTY and a 6.19% jump in the Nifty Energy.

NTPC Green Energy Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 95.64, up 0.23% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.17% on the day, quoting at 23172.65. The Sensex is at 73965.07, down 1.15%. NTPC Green Energy Ltd has gained around 4.35% in last one month.