NTPC Green Energy Ltd soars 1.18%, rises for third straight session

NTPC Green Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 94.09, up 1.18% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 16.13% in last one year as compared to a 3.82% gain in NIFTY and a 8.84% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

NTPC Green Energy Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 94.09, up 1.18% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 24188.05. The Sensex is at 77527.52, up 1.02%. NTPC Green Energy Ltd has dropped around 3.07% in last one month.