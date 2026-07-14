NTPC Green Energy Ltd spurts 0.2%, up for five straight sessions

NTPC Green Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 94.74, up 0.2% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 13.94% in last one year as compared to a 4.43% gain in NIFTY and a 8.07% gain in the Nifty Energy.

NTPC Green Energy Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 94.74, up 0.2% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 24079.15. The Sensex is at 77139.4, down 0.61%. NTPC Green Energy Ltd has dropped around 4.04% in last one month.