NTPC Green Energy reported a 15.5% YoY decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 197.05 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 233.22 crore in the same quarter last year.

However, revenue from operations jumped 46.7% YoY to Rs 912.63 crore in Q4 FY26 versus Rs 622.27 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total expenses rose 60.4% YoY to Rs 713.19 crore in Q4 FY26, against Rs 444.63 crore in Q4 FY25. Finance costs stood at Rs 257.45 crore (up 45.6% YoY), while employee benefit expenses were at Rs 29.17 crore (up 98.9% YoY) during the period under review.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 247.26 crore in Q4 FY26, down 19.5% YoY from Rs 307.02 crore in Q4 FY25.

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit rose 9.9% to Rs 522.60 crore on a 29.4% rise in revenue to Rs 2,858.42 crore in FY26 over FY25. The board also approved fundraising of up to Rs 5,000 crore during FY27 through secured or unsecured non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and bonds in one or more tranches. In another strategic move, the company approved the incorporation of a joint venture with CtrlS Datacenters Ltd for the development of renewable energy projects, subject to regulatory approvals. NTPC Green Energy (NGEL) is the renewable energy arm of NTPC that focuses on undertaking projects through organic and inorganic routes.