Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NTPC Green Energy slips after Q4 PAT slides 15% YoY to Rs 197 cr

NTPC Green Energy slips after Q4 PAT slides 15% YoY to Rs 197 cr

Image
Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 11:53 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

NTPC Green Energy fell 2.11% to Rs 102.20 after the company reported a 15.5% YoY decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 197.05 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 233.22 crore in the same quarter last year.

However, revenue from operations jumped 46.7% YoY to Rs 912.63 crore in Q4 FY26 versus Rs 622.27 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total expenses rose 60.4% YoY to Rs 713.19 crore in Q4 FY26, against Rs 444.63 crore in Q4 FY25. Finance costs stood at Rs 257.45 crore (up 45.6% YoY), while employee benefit expenses were at Rs 29.17 crore (up 98.9% YoY) during the period under review.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 247.26 crore in Q4 FY26, down 19.5% YoY from Rs 307.02 crore in Q4 FY25.

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit rose 9.9% to Rs 522.60 crore on a 29.4% rise in revenue to Rs 2,858.42 crore in FY26 over FY25.

The board also approved fundraising of up to Rs 5,000 crore during FY27 through secured or unsecured non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and bonds in one or more tranches. In another strategic move, the company approved the incorporation of a joint venture with CtrlS Datacenters Ltd for the development of renewable energy projects, subject to regulatory approvals.

NTPC Green Energy (NGEL) is the renewable energy arm of NTPC that focuses on undertaking projects through organic and inorganic routes.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex jumps 911 pts; media shares advance

Petrol, diesel prices raised further

PSU OMC shares rally as crude oil prices tumble on hopes of US-Iran deal

Volumes soar at Whirlpool of India Ltd counter

Sanstar clocks PAT of Rs 20.49 crore in Q4 FY26

First Published: May 25 2026 | 11:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story