NTPC Green gains after arm commissions 270 MW at Khavda-II solar project in Gujarat

NTPC Green Energy rose 1.16% to Rs 87.72 after the company said that its arm, NTPC Renewable Energy, has declared commercial operation of the third part capacity of 270 MW out of its 1,200 MW Khavda-II solar PV project in Gujarat.

The Khavda-II project is being developed by NTPC Renewable Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy, the company said in an exchange filing. The third tranche of 270 MW became commercially operational on 11 March 2026, taking NTPC Green Energys total installed capacity from 9,292.68 MW to 9,562.68 MW.

NTPC Green Energy (NGEL) is a renewable energy company that focuses on undertaking projects through organic and inorganic routes.