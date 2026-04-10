NTPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 382, up 0.88% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 6.08% in last one year as compared to a 5.19% jump in NIFTY and a 15.13% jump in the Nifty Energy.

NTPC Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 382, up 0.88% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.01% on the day, quoting at 24014.3. The Sensex is at 77383.53, up 0.98%. NTPC Ltd has gained around 0.55% in last one month.