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NTPC Q1 PAT rises 12% YoY to Rs 6,721 crore; revenue rises 8%

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Last Updated : Jul 25 2026 | 11:16 AM IST
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NTPC reported an 11.81% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 6,721.05 crore for the first quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with Rs 6,010.60 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose 7.81% YoY to Rs 50,740.96 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Revenue from the company's power generation business increased 7.06% YoY to Rs 49,143.35 crore in Q1 FY27. Meanwhile, other income surged 35.25% YoY to Rs 6,618.64 crore, while unallocated revenue declined 73.92% YoY to Rs 100.19 crore.

Profit before tax and regulatory deferral account balances jumped 55.47% YoY to Rs 6,376.38 crore during the quarter.

Meanwhile, the company's board approved the issuance of secured or unsecured, redeemable, taxable or tax-free, cumulative or non-cumulative, non-convertible debentures (NCDs/Bonds) worth up to Rs 12,000 crore in one or more tranches, not exceeding 12 series, through private placement in the domestic market. The issuance will be undertaken during the period from the date of passing the special resolution until the completion of one year thereafter or the date of the next Annual General Meeting in FY2027-28, whichever is earlier.

NTPC primarily involved in the generation and sale of bulk power to State Power Utilities. Other business of the Group includes providing consultancy, project management & supervision, energy trading, oil & gas exploration and coal mining.

Shares of NTPC shed 0.46% to settle at Rs 347.15 on the BSE.

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First Published: Jul 25 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

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