To collaborate on nuclear power projects in India

NTPC has signed a Non-Binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ectricitde France (EDF) to explore cooperation in developing new nuclear power projects in India. This follows approval from the concerned ministries & departments of the Government of India.

The MoU establishes a framework for both companies to jointly assess the feasibility and approach for collaboration, including understanding EDF's EPR technology and its suitability for Indian requirements, exploring opportunities to maximize localization for large-scale deployment, examining economic and tariff aspects, developing human resource capabilities through training programmes, evaluating potential project sites, and providing technical support as mutually agreed.