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Nuclear Power Corporation of India reports standalone net profit of Rs 2477.57 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 09 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 44.57% to Rs 6978.95 crore

Net profit of Nuclear Power Corporation of India reported to Rs 2477.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 17.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 44.57% to Rs 6978.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4827.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.81% to Rs 5201.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4737.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.86% to Rs 21045.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19880.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales6978.954827.44 45 21045.3219880.24 6 OPM %35.4742.06 -37.3551.52 - PBDT3579.952191.74 63 11034.7010144.16 9 PBT3032.291707.20 78 8909.278338.57 7 NP2477.57-17.25 LP 5201.964737.17 10

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First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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