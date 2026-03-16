Nucleus Software Exports appoints Yasmin Javeri Krishan as Chairperson

With effect from 19 March 2026

Nucleus Software Exports announced the appointment of Yasmin Javeri Krishan as Chairperson of its Board of Directors, effective 19 March 2026. Krishan has served as a Non-Executive, Independent Director on the Board since July 2020 and has been associated with the Company's wholly owned Singapore subsidiary Board since 2016, contributing significantly to strengthening governance processes and strategic oversight across the Group.

A rank-holding Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and an MBA (Finance and International Business) from the Stern School of Business, New York University, Krishan brings over two decades of global leadership experience across financial control, treasury, business intelligence, governance, executive search, and strategic advisory. Her career spans Price Waterhouse (India), American Express (US, India and Korea), and Citibank (Korea). She has also held senior financial leadership responsibilities as Financial Controller of an international educational institution in Saudi Arabia and has managed global education operations in Singapore. Her diverse international exposure across India, the United States, Korea, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore brings depth of perspective, strong analytical problem-solving capability, and a nuanced understanding of cross-cultural leadership.