Nucleus Software Exports consolidated net profit declines 32.19% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 3.35% to Rs 210.43 croreNet profit of Nucleus Software Exports declined 32.19% to Rs 23.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 35.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 3.35% to Rs 210.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 217.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales210.43217.72 -3 OPM %3.7815.61 -PBDT25.4251.70 -51 PBT20.2848.30 -58 NP23.8735.20 -32
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