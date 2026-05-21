Nucleus Software Exports consolidated net profit declines 46.66% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 1.83% to Rs 224.77 crore

Net profit of Nucleus Software Exports declined 46.66% to Rs 34.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 64.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.83% to Rs 224.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 228.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 28.38% to Rs 116.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 163.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.26% to Rs 876.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 832.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.