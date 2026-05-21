Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nucleus Software Exports consolidated net profit declines 46.66% in the March 2026 quarter

Nucleus Software Exports consolidated net profit declines 46.66% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 4:33 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 1.83% to Rs 224.77 crore

Net profit of Nucleus Software Exports declined 46.66% to Rs 34.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 64.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.83% to Rs 224.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 228.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 28.38% to Rs 116.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 163.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.26% to Rs 876.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 832.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales224.77228.96 -2 876.03832.25 5 OPM %15.5532.54 -14.3320.23 - PBDT49.5490.95 -46 188.32233.86 -19 PBT44.6187.54 -49 171.83219.05 -22 NP34.5564.77 -47 116.74163.00 -28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bodal Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 121.10% in the March 2026 quarter

ITC consolidated net profit declines 72.69% in the March 2026 quarter

Century Enka consolidated net profit rises 482.84% in the March 2026 quarter

Juniper Hotels standalone net profit declines 7.53% in the March 2026 quarter

Filmcity Media reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 21 2026 | 4:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story