Nucleus Software soars after joining hands with Indonesia's Azentra Solusi Digital

Nulcues Software Exports surged 11.17% to Rs 778.50 after the company announced a strategic partnership with Azentra Solusi Digital to further strengthen digital transformation capabilities for banks and financial institutions across the Indonesia.

Established in 2017, Azentra is an IT solutions and services provider focused on Indonesia's banking and financial services sector.

The partnership marks the next phase of Nucleus Software's growth strategy in Indonesia, a market where the company has been serving banks and financial institutions for nearly two decades. The collaboration will combine Nucleus Software's globally proven lending and transaction banking platforms with Azentra's local market expertise, consulting capabilities, and implementation strengths.

The collaboration will focus on enabling financial institutions to modernize end-to-end lending operations, strengthen transaction banking and cash management capabilities, improve operational efficiency, enhance customer and corporate banking experiences, and build scalable and future-ready banking ecosystems. Apurva Chamaria, chief business officer, Nucleus Software, said, Indonesia has been an important market for Nucleus Software for nearly two decades and remains one of the most promising banking markets in Southeast Asia. As financial institutions accelerate modernization initiatives across lending and transaction banking, success increasingly depends on combining global technology capabilities with strong local execution. Our partnership with Azentra reflects our long-term commitment to Indonesia and our belief that transformation is most effective when world-class platforms are complemented by deep local expertise. Together, we aim to help financial institutions build more agile, customer-centric, and future-ready banking operations."