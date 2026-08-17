Numaligarh Refinery standalone net profit rises 167.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 45.63% to Rs 9147.62 croreNet profit of Numaligarh Refinery rose 167.33% to Rs 1305.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 488.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 45.63% to Rs 9147.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6281.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales9147.626281.26 46 OPM %19.1911.75 -PBDT1836.96781.73 135 PBT1754.60653.19 169 NP1305.18488.23 167
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