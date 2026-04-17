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Number of startups increased by 51.6% year-on-year in FY 2025-26

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Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
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The Government has recognized more than 55,200 startups during Financial Year 2025-26, marking the highest number of startups recognized in a single year since the launch of the Startup India initiative. The Startup India initiative was launched on 16th January 2016 with an Action Plan comprising schemes and incentives aimed at creating a robust ecosystem for nurturing innovation, encouraging private investments, and supporting startups across the country. Various programmes are being implemented to recognize, develop and empower startups. Since inception, the number of recognized startups has crossed 2.23 lakh as on 31st March 2026, generating more than 23.36 lakh direct jobs. More than 1.07 lakh recognized startups have at least one woman director or partner, accounting for approximately 48% of total recognized startups. The number of startups recognized increased by 51.6% year-on-year in FY 2025-26 compared to FY 2024-25, while direct jobs created rose by 36.1% during the same period.

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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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