Nupur Recyclers consolidated net profit rises 34.47% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 54.00% to Rs 57.32 crore

Net profit of Nupur Recyclers rose 34.47% to Rs 2.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 54.00% to Rs 57.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 37.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.59% to Rs 14.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.40% to Rs 215.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 158.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.