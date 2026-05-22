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Nupur Recyclers consolidated net profit rises 34.47% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 9:10 AM IST
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Sales rise 54.00% to Rs 57.32 crore

Net profit of Nupur Recyclers rose 34.47% to Rs 2.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 54.00% to Rs 57.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 37.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.59% to Rs 14.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.40% to Rs 215.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 158.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales57.3237.22 54 215.94158.31 36 OPM %6.425.37 -7.919.87 - PBDT5.873.54 66 25.2622.95 10 PBT4.283.03 41 21.6121.33 1 NP2.772.06 34 14.2214.45 -2

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

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