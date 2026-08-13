Nupur Recyclers consolidated net profit rises 83.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 55.60% to Rs 79.34 crore

Net profit of Nupur Recyclers rose 83.05% to Rs 6.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 55.60% to Rs 79.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 50.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.79.3450.9911.567.9011.675.799.785.406.483.54

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