Nupur Recyclers consolidated net profit rises 83.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 55.60% to Rs 79.34 croreNet profit of Nupur Recyclers rose 83.05% to Rs 6.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 55.60% to Rs 79.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 50.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales79.3450.99 56 OPM %11.567.90 -PBDT11.675.79 102 PBT9.785.40 81 NP6.483.54 83
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