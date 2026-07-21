Nureca consolidated net profit rises 279.01% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.02% to Rs 40.34 crore

Net profit of Nureca rose 279.01% to Rs 3.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.02% to Rs 40.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 34.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.40.3434.188.48-1.645.041.764.431.233.070.81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News