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Nureca reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.09 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:26 AM IST
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Sales rise 11.56% to Rs 35.41 crore

Net loss of Nureca reported to Rs 6.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 2.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.56% to Rs 35.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 144.71% to Rs 2.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 34.01% to Rs 146.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 109.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales35.4131.74 12 146.96109.66 34 OPM %-16.323.78 -0.12-6.88 - PBDT-5.062.57 PL 7.003.68 90 PBT-5.512.05 PL 4.981.34 272 NP-6.092.47 PL 2.080.85 145

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:26 AM IST

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