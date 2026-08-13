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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nurture Well Industries consolidated net profit declines 45.81% in the June 2026 quarter

Nurture Well Industries consolidated net profit declines 45.81% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:32 AM IST
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Sales decline 38.85% to Rs 152.74 crore

Net profit of Nurture Well Industries declined 45.81% to Rs 10.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 38.85% to Rs 152.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 249.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales152.74249.78 -39 OPM %10.8610.21 -PBDT15.8426.36 -40 PBT14.9925.61 -41 NP10.6719.69 -46

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

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