Nurture Well Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.99 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 16.99% to Rs 199.42 crore

Net loss of Nurture Well Industries reported to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 18.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 16.99% to Rs 199.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 240.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.80% to Rs 67.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 56.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 33.90% to Rs 1025.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 765.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.