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Nutricircle standalone net profit declines 97.44% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:13 AM IST
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Sales rise 289.60% to Rs 4.87 crore

Net profit of Nutricircle declined 97.44% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 289.60% to Rs 4.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 150.00% to Rs 0.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 557.41% to Rs 17.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4.871.25 290 17.752.70 557 OPM %062.40 -1.584.07 - PBDT0.020.78 -97 0.300.12 150 PBT0.020.78 -97 0.300.12 150 NP0.020.78 -97 0.300.12 150

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

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