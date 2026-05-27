Nutricircle standalone net profit declines 97.44% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 289.60% to Rs 4.87 crore

Net profit of Nutricircle declined 97.44% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 289.60% to Rs 4.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 150.00% to Rs 0.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 557.41% to Rs 17.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.