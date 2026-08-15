Nutricircle standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 151.14% to Rs 5.50 croreNet profit of Nutricircle rose 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 151.14% to Rs 5.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5.502.19 151 OPM %0.731.37 -PBDT0.040.03 33 PBT0.040.03 33 NP0.040.03 33
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