Nutricircle standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 151.14% to Rs 5.50 crore

Net profit of Nutricircle rose 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 151.14% to Rs 5.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.5.502.190.731.370.040.030.040.030.040.03

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