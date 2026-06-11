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Nuvama Clearing Services standalone net profit declines 3.11% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 11 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 1.54% to Rs 297.87 crore

Net profit of Nuvama Clearing Services declined 3.11% to Rs 143.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 148.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.54% to Rs 297.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 293.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.67% to Rs 509.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 506.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.82% to Rs 1047.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1009.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales297.87293.35 2 1047.861009.31 4 OPM %80.4991.00 -88.0090.53 - PBDT193.87198.23 -2 688.50687.41 0 PBT192.47197.36 -2 683.71683.70 0 NP143.43148.04 -3 509.66506.27 1

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First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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