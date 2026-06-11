Nuvama Clearing Services standalone net profit declines 3.11% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.54% to Rs 297.87 crore

Net profit of Nuvama Clearing Services declined 3.11% to Rs 143.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 148.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.54% to Rs 297.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 293.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.67% to Rs 509.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 506.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.82% to Rs 1047.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1009.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.