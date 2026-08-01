Nuvama Clearing Services standalone net profit rises 12.94% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.65% to Rs 328.54 croreNet profit of Nuvama Clearing Services rose 12.94% to Rs 173.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 153.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.65% to Rs 328.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 330.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales328.54330.69 -1 OPM %83.9291.49 -PBDT234.09207.14 13 PBT232.54206.09 13 NP173.61153.72 13
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content