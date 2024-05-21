Nuvama Group appoints Bharat Kalsi as the Group CFO

Nuvama Group has announced the appointment of Bharat Kalsi as its new Chief Financial Officer and Head of Strategy.

With over 24 years of extensive experience spanning finance, tax, investments, M&A, investor relations, corporate strategy and regulatory affairs, Bharat Kalsi brings a wealth of expertise to his new role. He has worked with distinguished groups such as HCL, HSBC, Max, Tata, and the Bajaj group. In his most recent assignment, he served as the CFO and head of Product & CS functions at Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance. Bharat holds an MBA in finance, complemented by additional qualifications of CFA and CPA.

