Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nuvama Group appoints Bharat Kalsi as the Group CFO

Nuvama Group appoints Bharat Kalsi as the Group CFO

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nuvama Group has announced the appointment of Bharat Kalsi as its new Chief Financial Officer and Head of Strategy.

With over 24 years of extensive experience spanning finance, tax, investments, M&A, investor relations, corporate strategy and regulatory affairs, Bharat Kalsi brings a wealth of expertise to his new role. He has worked with distinguished groups such as HCL, HSBC, Max, Tata, and the Bajaj group. In his most recent assignment, he served as the CFO and head of Product & CS functions at Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance. Bharat holds an MBA in finance, complemented by additional qualifications of CFA and CPA.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Bajaj Finserv gains as subsidiary Bajaj Allianz reports good numbers in Feb

Persistent Systems appoints Vinit Teredesai as CFO

Bajaj Allianz Strengthens Footprint in Uttar Pradesh, Inaugurates Ayodhya Office for Enhanced Insurance Services

Brigade Enterprises appoints Jayant Bhalchandra Manmadkar as CFO

Punjab &amp; Sind Bank appoints Arnab Goswami as CFO

EPFO adds 14.41 lakh net members in March

RVNL jumps after PAT climbs 33% to Rs 478 cr in Q4 FY24

Government of India announces the sale of three dated securities for a notified amount of Rs 29,000 crore

JSW Steel Q4 PAT drops 65% YoY to Rs 1,332 cr; declares dividend of Rs 7.30/ share

Coforge collaborates with Microsoft to establish Copilot Innovation Hub

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 21 2024 | 10:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story