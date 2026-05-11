Nuvama Wealth Finance standalone net profit rises 12.97% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 29.06% to Rs 184.19 crore

Net profit of Nuvama Wealth Finance rose 12.97% to Rs 10.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.06% to Rs 184.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 142.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.94% to Rs 89.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 92.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.18% to Rs 728.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 632.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.