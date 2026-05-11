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Nuvama Wealth Finance standalone net profit rises 12.97% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 29.06% to Rs 184.19 crore

Net profit of Nuvama Wealth Finance rose 12.97% to Rs 10.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.06% to Rs 184.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 142.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.94% to Rs 89.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 92.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.18% to Rs 728.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 632.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales184.19142.72 29 728.31632.30 15 OPM %68.5164.58 -69.7671.16 - PBDT14.3012.65 13 120.56123.89 -3 PBT14.2812.63 13 120.48123.83 -3 NP10.549.33 13 89.5992.30 -3

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First Published: May 11 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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