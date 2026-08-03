Nuvama Wealth Finance standalone net profit rises 94.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 66.14% to Rs 269.31 crore

Net profit of Nuvama Wealth Finance rose 94.27% to Rs 48.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 24.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 66.14% to Rs 269.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 162.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.269.31162.1073.3167.3264.6233.3364.6033.3148.1424.78

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