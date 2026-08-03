Nuvama Wealth Finance standalone net profit rises 94.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 66.14% to Rs 269.31 croreNet profit of Nuvama Wealth Finance rose 94.27% to Rs 48.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 24.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 66.14% to Rs 269.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 162.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales269.31162.10 66 OPM %73.3167.32 -PBDT64.6233.33 94 PBT64.6033.31 94 NP48.1424.78 94
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