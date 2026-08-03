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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nuvama Wealth & Investment standalone net profit rises 17.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Nuvama Wealth & Investment standalone net profit rises 17.98% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 26.37% to Rs 571.59 crore

Net profit of Nuvama Wealth & Investment rose 17.98% to Rs 77.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 65.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 26.37% to Rs 571.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 452.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales571.59452.32 26 OPM %38.5737.06 -PBDT116.5898.81 18 PBT103.4587.82 18 NP77.1865.42 18

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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