Nuvama Wealth & Investment standalone net profit rises 17.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 26.37% to Rs 571.59 croreNet profit of Nuvama Wealth & Investment rose 17.98% to Rs 77.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 65.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 26.37% to Rs 571.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 452.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales571.59452.32 26 OPM %38.5737.06 -PBDT116.5898.81 18 PBT103.4587.82 18 NP77.1865.42 18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content