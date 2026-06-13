Nuvama Wealth & Investment standalone net profit rises 40.48% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.36% to Rs 584.99 crore

Net profit of Nuvama Wealth & Investment rose 40.48% to Rs 93.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 66.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.36% to Rs 584.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 482.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 57.02% to Rs 298.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 190.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.39% to Rs 2060.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1683.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.