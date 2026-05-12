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Nuvama Wealth Management consolidated net profit rises 5.38% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 13.34% to Rs 1269.14 crore

Net profit of Nuvama Wealth Management rose 5.38% to Rs 269.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 255.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.34% to Rs 1269.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1119.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.56% to Rs 1041.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 986.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.36% to Rs 4630.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4158.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1269.141119.81 13 4630.694158.26 11 OPM %49.5351.33 -52.7253.30 - PBDT391.25368.73 6 1497.481412.67 6 PBT355.04340.06 4 1384.971318.30 5 NP269.15255.41 5 1041.04986.17 6

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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