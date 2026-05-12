Nuvama Wealth Management consolidated net profit rises 5.38% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.34% to Rs 1269.14 crore

Net profit of Nuvama Wealth Management rose 5.38% to Rs 269.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 255.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.34% to Rs 1269.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1119.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.56% to Rs 1041.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 986.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.36% to Rs 4630.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4158.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.